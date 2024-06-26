Packers 53-Man Roster Prediction Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
After winning nine games in the 2023 season and making some noise in the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers are poised to emerge as one of the toughest teams in the NFC going forward. This is a team that is obviously used to having a lot of success, but there were major question marks a year ago at this time about whether or not Jordan Love was going to be able to become the next franchise quarterback.
Now that the Packers know they have a stud at quarterback, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt Lafleur really need to make sure they don't screw anything up in terms of surrounding him with talent on the rest of the roster.
With training camp getting closer and closer, who is actually going to make this Packers roster in 2024?
Green Bay Packers 53-man roster prediction before training camp
Quarterback - 2 (2/53)
- Jordan Love
- Michael Pratt
Let’s start off with at least a little bit of a surprise as the Packers go with just two quarterbacks on this roster projection, and one of them is not 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford. The former Penn State starter has had a rough offseason overall, and is going to need a big training camp and preseason to hold off seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt for that QB2 spot behind Jordan Love.
I still don’t exactly love the fact that the Packers would have to turn to either of these guys in the event that Jordan Love would have to miss time this year, but Pratt went way later than people would really have ever anticipated. He was supposed to be a 3rd-5th-round pick and the Packers got him just before the draft ended. He might open up the 2024 season one snap away from playing.