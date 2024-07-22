Top Packers Target Will Be Sidelined by Injury to Begin Camp
The Green Bay Packers are among the teams who'll kick off their training camps this week, which begins the official ramp up to the 2024 season. With several new additions and a few big arrivals this offseason, these first practices will be important for figuring out early roles and establishing chemistry.
However, it turns out one top Packers receiver will be limited as sessions begin.
According to the NFL's transaction log, wide receiver Jayden Reed was placed on the NFI list -- along with cornerback Correy Ballentine and offensive tackle Caleb Jones. This will keep that trio from practicing until they're cleared, but it's possible that happens rather quickly if their ailments aren't serious.
And per Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber, there's not much to worry about in regards to Reed. Huber reports the second-year wideout is "totally fine" and expected to begin practicing in the coming days.
It remains to be seen what Reed specifically is dealing with, but it's great to hear it's nothing to be concerned about.
Coming off of an impressive rookie season -- which included a whopping 64 receptions, 793 yards and 8 touchdowns -- Reed is set up to do even more damage in the all-important second year. Sophomore campaigns often see young players take another step forward, and considering how good the second-round pick already was in his first taste of NFL action, it's possible Reed hits rising star status in 2024.
Many in Green Bay have to be hoping for just that, as this offense doesn't currently tout a clear WR1. It's on either Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks or someone else to emerge and claim that mantle as Jordan Love looks for his co-star running mate.
