3 Last-Minute Signings the Packers Can Make Before Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers are locked and loaded with one of the top young rosters in the NFL, but the doorstep of training camp is always a great opportunity to evaluate and figure out if you want to go after some players who could end up being bargains in free agency.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst did a great job over the last three years of not only purging some of the dead weight off his roster but also drafting and identifying talent for head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff to develop. The last thing Gutekunst and LaFleur want to do is bring in any players that will stunt the growth of this young roster, but the Packers also can't compromise the competitive window they are in.
What free agents could help this Packers roster and be interesting last-minute additions before training camp officially kicks off on July 22?
3 Free Agents the Packers Could Sign Before Training Camp
1. Shaquille Leonard, linebacker
The Green Bay Packers are moving to a brand-new 4-3 base defense under coordinator Jeff Hafley. The Joe Barry experiment is finally over, and the Packers have moved on. Along with the scheme change from a 3-4 base to a 4-3 base has given the Packers ample reason to add to their linebacker position.
They did just that in the 2024 NFL Draft by using a second-round pick on Texas A&M star Edgerrin Cooper as well as Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper in the third round. Even after bringing those guys in, the Packers might want to add a veteran like Shaquille Leonard, a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker who was shockingly cut by the Colts in the middle of last season.
The Philadelphia Eagles picked him up and Leonard still is just 28 going on 29 this coming season. He could be an intriguing veteran to add to the mix of this young group for the Packers and a necessary veteran presence.