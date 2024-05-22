This Packers Edit of Caleb Williams Throw at Practice is Hilarious
By Cem Yolbulan
Now that free agency, the draft, and the rookie minicamps are over and the schedule for the 2024 NFL season is out, fans are starting to look ahead to next season. Fanbases are excited about their teams' new signings, rookies, and acquisitions with hopes of being a better team next season. This includes the Chicago Bears.
Bears fans are excited to have Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback after drafting him with the number one overall pick. They are counting on him to snap Chicago's 10-game losing streak this season in the rivalry against the Green Bay Packers.
Naturally, the Chicago Bears' social media team has been hyping up the rookie during organized team activities. The Packers, who have had the Bears' number for a long time now, just got another one over them.
Responding to a post from the Bears' official social media account's video of Williams throwing a football in practice, a Packers fan put together a hilarious edit.
WATCH: Hilarious Edit of Caleb Williams Throw at Practice
In the edited video, Williams's throw is stitched with an interception and a touchdown by the Packers from the December 2021 game between the two teams. In the 45-30 Packers win, cornerback Rasul Douglas had intercepted a pass from then-rookie Justin Fields to return it for a 55-yard touchdown. The video brilliantly cuts from Williams' throw to Douglas' return touchdown.
In his three seasons with the Bears, Justin Fields failed to get a win against the Packers and finished his Chicago tenure with a 10-28 record in his starts. Packers fans understandably feel confident in their teams' ability to rack up wins against the Bears, especially with another rookie quarterback at the helm. Whether Caleb Williams will be able to change the fate of the franchise remains to be seen.