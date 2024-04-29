The Packers Are Already in Top Bears Rookie’s Head
Chicago Bears rookie Rome Odunze already has the Green Bay Packers on his mind.
By Cem Yolbulan
The 2024 NFL Draft is officially over and teams around the league have made their picks to bolster their roster and help them take a significant step forward. One of the teams that had a solid draft is the Chicago Bears.
The Packers' NFC North rivals paired quarterback Caleb Williams with talented wide receiver Rome Odunze to form a formidable duo on the offensive side of the ball. The future is presumably brighter in Chicago than it has been over the past few miserable seasons, but they can't seem to get the Green Bay Packers out of their heads.
The Bears rookie Rome Odunze, immediately after getting drafted with the ninth-overall pick took a shot at the Packers in one of his first statements.
Bears Rookie Already Thinking About the Packers
Saying that he already "can't stand" the Packers and "nearly pukes" every time he sees them, Odunze seems up to date with the rivalry.
As good as it is to see young players take rivalries seriously and are extra motivated in those games, Odunze has a lot of work to do to help his Bears catch up to the Packers.
Chicago has lost 10 straight contests -- and 15 out of the last 16 matchups against the Packers. The Bears haven't won a game since 2018, and haven't beaten the Packers on the road since 2015.
The Packers have the second-best odds to win the NFC North (+185), while the Bears are behind them (+370). Both teams will try to catch the Detroit Lions, who are starting the season as the NFC North favorites.
Odunze will need to prove why he was considered one of the best WRs in the draft class for the Bears to have a chance to not only win the division but finally beat the Packers.
