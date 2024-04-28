6 Packers on Thin ice Following the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Packers players are walking on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Green Bay Packers had an absolutely loaded 2024 NFL Draft class, starting with the 25th overall pick in the first round. This young, talented roster of players was already going to be tough for players to crack, but with a high volume of players coming in, certain veterans on the roster are unquestionably treading thin ice.
With the way general manager Brian Gutekunst attacked this draft class, which players already on the Packers' roster could be in danger of losing their starting job or perhaps even their 53-man roster spot?
Let's take a look on both sides of the ball at a number of candidates to get leap-frogged by incoming rookies on this Packers team.
1. Sean Rhyan, OG
The decision to select Jordan Morgan in the first round certainly put former third-round pick Sean Rhyan on thin ice during this 2024 NFL Draft process. Rhyan stepped in last year when Jon Runyan Jr. was struggling, but even with his third-round draft status, people have been expecting the Packers to upgrade the guard position in the draft all offseason.
The Packers talked about Jordan Morgan's positional versatility at his introductory press conference, so there's no guarantee that he's going to come in and steal the right guard spot, but that might be a safe assumption.
Ryan is talented and young, and will certainly get chances throughout the course of the offseason to prove that he's one of the best five linemen the Packers have. Although the Packers are encouraged by the play of young left tackle Rasheed Walker, who's to say that he won't struggle this offseason?