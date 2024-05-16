Surprising Contract Details Emerge From Packers' Retired Rookie
The Green Bay Packers fanbase was given quite the shock when rookie offensive lineman Trente Brown announced his retirement on Monday. The former Michigan blocker signed a contract with the Packers at the end of April after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Even though he never got to play a game on his contract, Jones isn't leaving his brief NFL experience penniless. Shocking details surrounding his rookie deal have emerged, revealing that he's potentially already earned more money than some players who heard their names called in Detroit last month.
Packers News: Trente Jones' Rookie Bonus Revealed
NFL salary cap expert Ken Ingalls revealed on Wednesday that Jones potentially earned $110,000 for just being signed by the Packers. Ingalls reported that the recent retiree's rookie contract not only features a $10,000 signing bonus, but $100,000 in guaranteed salary.
While he won't play for the Packers in 2024, Spotrac indicates that Jones has received more money than a handful of players who were drafted this year. According to the salary cap tool, the reported $110,000 that the 23-year-old received is more guaranteed money than what was given to all but seven of the 2024 seventh-round draft picks.
Jones spent most of his time at Michigan in a reserve role but earned more opportunities with each passing season. He only allowed nine total pressures (3 sacks, 3 hurries, 3 QB hits) across 294 passing downs in the last two seasons and even drew starts in the 2023 Big Ten Championship and 2024 CFP National Championship matchups.
After his shocking retirement was announced this week, Jones took to his YouTube channel to discuss the situation. He talked about how a severe back injury was the driving factor behind his decision. At the end of the day, he didn't want to "push through it but end up messing up your back forever."
Nonetheless, the ex-Wolverine's NFL journey might not be over just yet. Jones also mentioned that "in theory" he could get his back fixed and eventually "play another 10-15 years." Still, it remains to be seen if the risk of re-injuring his back outweighs any potential reward that the UDFA could earn by returning to the gridiron one day.
A career-ending injury is never a positive thing, so Packers fans hope Jones enjoys a pain-free life. Even if he never plays another snap, at least $110,000 in guaranteed money provides a decent silver lining.
