Surprise Ex-Bucks Starter Hoping to Make NBA Comeback
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are having one of the most disappointing offseasons in the NBA, failing to make any significant upgrades to the roster despite an underwhelming 2023-24 season. The aging roster who failed to meet expectations and lost in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, is seemingly coming back for another run for the 2024-25 campaign.
However, free agency is still continuing and there are a ton of players who are waiting for another chance in the NBA. One of those players is former Milwaukee Bucks player Eric Bledsoe. According to Damian Burchardt of The Sun, Bledsoe has been participating in private workouts with other free agents in front of NBA team representatives.
NBA News: Eric Bledsoe Attempting an Improbable NBA Comeback
Bledsoe last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021-22 season. The 34-year-old combo guard played for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association since then but hasn't appeared in an NBA game since February 2022.
Once an All-Defense level guard, Bledsoe played in Milwaukee between 2017 and 2020, appearing in 210 games and averaging 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. However, his shooting and offensive inefficiency proved to be a problem during Milwaukee's postseason runs. He was eventually included in the trade package that brought Jrue Holiday to the Bucks, which culminated in the 2021 title run.
As a 6'1 guard who struggles to shoot, Bledsoe isn't the easiest fit on a lot of teams. At this stage of his career, he doesn't have the physical and athletic tools to help him play bigger than his size. Perhaps he can find a deep bench role as a seasoned veteran somewhere but it's hard to see him play a rotation role in the NBA.
Bucks fans, however, would surely love to see him find success in the final stretch of his career.