Somehow Joe Barry Just Landed a High-Profile Job Coaching Another Defense
The 50-year-old Barry will be the new linebackers coach/run game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers fans were happy to see defensive coordinator Joe Barry go at the end of the 2023 season, celebrating his departure.
But not everyone around the league seemed to think so little of him, and Barry didn't waste much time finding a new job ahead of the 2024 season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins are hiring Barry to be their linebackers coach/run game coordinator. Barry is replacing Anthony Campanile, who was the linebackers coach this season.
Nonetheless, this isn’t Barry's first stint as a linebackers coach in the NFL. Barry has coached LBs on three separate occasions, with his last opportunity coming in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent four seasons.
The 53-year-old Barry was shockingly let go last month by the Packers after spending three years with the organization. Green Bay was ranked 10th in scoring defense (20.6 points per game) but 28th in stopping the run (128.3 yards per game).
Dolphins’ fans hope that isn’t a sign of things to come next season as Miami held its own in stopping the run this season (97.1 yards per game allowed, 10th-fewest). However, they will also have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver, who is taking over for Vic Fangio.
Maybe Barry can turn things around after his disastrous end to the season in Green Bay, but Packers fans will be happy to be watching him attempt to do so from a safe distance.
