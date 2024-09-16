Shocking Jordan Love Update Emerges to Begin Week 3
The Green Bay Packers are feeling good to start the week. It's Victory Monday! On Sunday, the Packers topped the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 to win their home opener.
It was an emotional week heading into this contest though, as Malik Willis made his first start in Green Bay. He did what needed to be done to get the win, and now the Packers are preparing to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.
Leading up to the game against the Colts, quarterback Jordan Love was questionable after spraining his MCL in Week 1.
Now on Monday, there is more to celebrate. The latest news on Love's status for Week 3 is music to Packers fans' ears.
Packers News: Jordan Love Was Close To Playing in Week 2
Rob Demovsky of ESPN was a guest on ESPN Milwaukee's "Jen, Gabe, and Chewy", and he said that Love almost suited up in Week 2.
"I was told Jordan Love was really close to playing and that was not some charade."- Rob Demovsky
It was a great sign that Love wasn't placed on injured reserve and was questionable leading up to the game even without practicing.
Now that he has had some extra days of rest, it appears that the arrow is pointing up for his Week 3 status.
The Packers still managed to secure the win in Week 2 but it was the ground attack that carried them. Green Bay compiled 261 rushing yards while Willis threw for just 122 yards.
This showcases how the Packers can win in multiple different ways but getting Love back out there would be a massive boost for the aerial attack.
We'll have to monitor Love's status throughout the week, but it sounds like there is a chance that he plays against the Tennessee Titans.
Oddsmakers don't seem to be as high on Love's chances of suiting up, however, as the Packers have opened as 2.5-point underdogs against the Titans on FanDuel Sportsbook. If he suits up we'd expect that line to move in Green Bay's favor.
