Malik Willis Makes Surprise Reveal After Packers' Week 2 Win
The Green Bay Packers knew Week 2 wouldn't be easy, but they got the job done Sunday, emerging with a 16-10 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Some of the credit goes to quarterback Malik Willis, who avoided any crucial mistakes and helped manage the Packers' offense en route to their first victory of the year.
While Willis was in the spotlight as soon as Jordan Love went down in Brazil during the season opener, it turns out the young QB truly didn't know if he'd be playing on Sunday until nearly the last minute.
Willis told reporters in his postgame press conference that he only found out he'd be Green Bay's QB1 for the Colts game on Saturday. The former third-round pick claimed despite the late heads up that he wasn't nervous at all for the contest, which shows impressive confidence despite the situation.
It is a bit of surprise the Packers waited that long to make a call. While the team kept propping the door open for Love to return without missing any real action, everyone thought that was just gamesmanship from head coach Matt LaFleur's staff.
Instead, it seems LaFleur and co. legitimately considered the prospect of Love playing. He clearly didn't show enough progress, however, as Green Bay eventually downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday, which is likely when Willis was informed he'd be suiting up
Willis has some room for improvement after a quiet day passing the ball versus Indy, but the fact he avoided any turnovers is a major win. He also made several plays with his legs to the tune of 41 yards on just six rushing attempts. The Packers' offensive line deserves a ton of praise as well for making things easier for Willis, who wasn't sacked even once on Sunday.
This game should provide the inexperienced QB plenty of positive momentum as he looks to lead this team while Love is sidelined.
