Sean Clifford Breaks Silence on Packers QB Battle as Camp Begins
By Jovan Alford
With Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love not practicing until he gets a contract extension, it opens the door for quarterbacks Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt, and Jacob Eason to get valuable reps with the first and second teams.
In particular, this is a great opportunity for Clifford to show he deserves to stick on the 53-man roster and be the backup to Love for the second straight season. The former Penn State QB was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Clifford only saw limited action in two games last season, which is okay, as it means that Love was doing his job. However, Clifford has been getting tested this offseason by rookie quarterback Michael Pratt, who was drafted in the seventh round.
Pratt is coming off a terrific college career at Tulane and is a better passer than Clifford. Clifford struggled noticeably during minicamp, which caught the attention of Green Bay fans. And those issues have continued to start training camp.
However, the former Penn State signal-caller isn’t worried about what happened in minicamp and is looking forward to the opportunity in training camp.
“No, no nerves," Clifford said (h/t Paul Breti of ESPN La Crosse 105.5 FM). "Football’s football. I’m just excited to be out there."
""I felt in OTAs I was really trying to be a little bit more aggressive and see what I can and can’t do," Clifford said to Breti. "I think y’all saw that in minicamp, I threw too many interceptions. Now it’s all about getting back to the basics and checking the ball down when I need to and being a smart quarterback.""
If Clifford can continue to learn from those mistakes in minicamp and stick to the basics, he’ll have the inside track of winning the QB2 role with the Packers.
The team likes the growth that the former Penn State quarterback has taken from Year 1 to 2, now it’s about stringing multiple quality performances together until Love hits the practice field.
