Recently Cut Packers Player Now Retiring to Pursue Another Career
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL. One of the positions they are set at is wide receiver. They already had an excellent group of young playmakers there and recently added two more receivers after the organized team activities in Julian Hicks and Dimitri Stanley.
This meant that a WR had to be cut to make space ahead of training camp and the Packers decided on Thyrick Pitts Jr. a few weeks ago. Now, Pitts has announced his retirement from football altogether.
Former Packers WR Announces Retirement
In a post on his Instagram account, Pitts announced that he is officially hanging up his cleats to pursue a career in financial management at Ameriprise Financial.
The 23-year-old wide receiver out of Delaware went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft after finishing his senior season with 57 catches, 631 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He spent time on the practice squads with the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots before signing in Green Bay in December.
Pitts was retained on a futures deal in January but wasn't given much of a chance with the Packers. He didn't attend the rookie minicamp earlier in the month and will now retire from football before having appeared in an NFL game.
The Packers will start the season with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed as their starting receivers and Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath providing depth at the position.