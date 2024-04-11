Ranking the Packers' 12 Best Draft Picks of the Last Decade
Who are the best draft picks the Packers have made over the last decade?
The Green Bay Packers feature one of the best rosters in the NFL heading into the 2024 season thanks to the fact that they have drafted so well in recent years. Not only that, but it's rare for the Packers to be non-competitive over the last handful of decades, so this team has had a lengthy history of identifying good fits at every turn of the NFL Draft.
Over the last 10 draft classes, the Packers have made some outstanding selections. With the 2024 NFL Draft looming, there are a number of picks in the last decade that should give Packers fans confidence that general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur are going to absolutely nail it again.
Who are the Packers' best picks over the last 10 years? Let's take a look at players who have either lived up to their lofty NFL Draft status or players who have become absolute steals for Green Bay since 2014.
12. Jamaal Williams, RB (4th round, 2017)
It's hard to include everyone on a list like this, but Jamaal Williams gets the nod for a couple of reasons. As a fourth-round pick, He absolutely outplayed his overall NFL Draft status. With the Packers, Williams racked up 2,946 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns in four seasons. Considering he was playing second or third fiddle most of the time, that's pretty productive on a per-touch basis.
But when Williams got the chance to shine in Detroit, he showed what he's capable of at his best. He had a whopping 17 rushing touchdowns in the 2022 season, as well as his first year rushing for over 1,000 yards.
11. Romeo Doubs, WR (4th round, 2022)
It's still very early for Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick in 2022, but it's clear that he's on a very positive trajectory at this point. Doubs has already become one of Jordan Love's favorite targets and is coming off of a semi-breakout campaign in which he caught eight touchdown passes. Doubs has an impressive combination of speed, length, and toughness at the catch point.
He should be a featured player in Green Bay's offense for years to come, even if he's not a true WR1 type.