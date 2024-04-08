Ranking the Green Bay Packers Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
How have the past 10 first-rounders done for the Packers?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jaire Alexander, CB, 2018
The 18th pick in 2018, Jaire Alexander landed with Green Bay after they traded up fron No. 27 overall. The Packers sent their pick in Round 1 along with the 76th in Round 3 No. 186 in Round 6 to the Seattle Seahawks for No. 18 and No. 248 (Round 7). They took the Louisville product who was the fourth cornerback on the roster to start the season — but that didn't last.
Alexander appeared in 13 games and made 11 starts. He had 66 tackles and 11 pass defenses with one pick. He should have had a second interception which might have led to a win for the Packers against Minnesota but a penalty negated the play. The Vikings, led by Kirk Cousins, wound up tying Green Bay in that one.
After taking over as a starter, Alexander never looked back. He's recorded 271 tackles, broken up 63 passes, forced three fumbles, and has 10 career interceptions.
The only thing that has slowed him down has been injuries. Alexander has played a full schedule just once (in 2019) and missed 13 games in 2021 and 10 in 2023. He was able to return this year for the playoffs, however, and recorded an interception in the win over Dallas.