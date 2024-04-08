Ranking the Green Bay Packers Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
How have the past 10 first-rounders done for the Packers?
By Randy Gurzi
7. Darnell Savage, S, 2019
In need of a new safety, the Packers used the 21st pick in 2019 on Darnell Savage from Maryland. Savage was slightly undersized at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds but he offered incredible athletic traits. He was lightning fast (4.36 in the 40-yard dash) and had great coverage skills thanks to a high football IQ and his natural instincts.
He was considered a potential Day 2 selection but actually weighed more than NFL scouts expected which might have helped Green Bay feel confident enough to make the selection.
Savage started from the moment he arrived and played in 14 games as a rookie. He finished that year with 55 tackles and two picks. He improved in year two with 75 tackles, 12 pass defenses, and four picks — including two on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears in blowout win.
He played well enough for the team to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal but that season didn't go as planned. Savage missed seven games with a calf injury and the secondary as a whole struggled in coverage — even when he was on the field.
Green Bay decided to move on ahead of the 2024 season as they broke the bank for Xavier McKinney. Savage went on to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, landing a three-year deal worth $21 million.