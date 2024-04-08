Ranking the Green Bay Packers Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
How have the past 10 first-rounders done for the Packers?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jordan Love, QB, 2020
Brett Favre was the starting quarterback for 16 seasons in Green Bay. He held that job from 1992 until 2007 when he was traded to the New York Jets. He was replaced by Aaron Rodgers who was with them from 2005 through 2022 before he was traded to the New York Jets. Rodgers spent 18 years in Green Bay and was the starter for 15.
Rodgers, the 24th pick in 2005, spent three years prepping for the role which is the same thing Jordan Love did. The 26th pick in 2020 out of Utah, Love was inactive as the No. 3 quarterback for every game during his rookie season. He then spent two years as the No. 2 signal-caller, making just one start.
That start came in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs where Love struggled with 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Despite throwing just 83 passes prior to 2023, the Packers felt good about him as the starter following the departure of Rodgers.
Love rebounded from a 3-6 start and led the Packers into the playoffs with a 6-2 finish. He completed 64.2 percent of his attempts for 4,159 yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 32-to-11. He then took them into the second round of the playoffs, where they took San Francisco to the wire.
Teams struggle to find quarterbacks and we've seen some awful misses in the top portion of Round 1. The Packers continue to prove they know how to find the right fit, even when they're making their selection in the mid-20s. They hit a home run with Love who is their top Round 1 selection in recent memory.