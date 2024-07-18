Randall Cobb Lands Surprise New Football Job
By Jovan Alford
Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb hasn’t officially retired from the NFL, but he took a major step off the field, which likely signifies that he’s done on the field.
ESPN announced on Thursday that the 13-year NFL veteran will join the TV ranks as he will join the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst. According to ESPN, the former Green Bay wide receiver will appear on select editions of SEC Now during the season and be a co-host on Out of the Pocket.
The 33-year-old wide receiver is familiar with the SEC as he went to the University of Kentucky, where Cobb was named First Team All America honors and made two All-SEC First Teams.
Back in May on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Cobb hadn’t made an official decision on his playing career but mentioned that he could go out on his own terms and be happy.
“I haven't made any kind of decision,” Cobb said when asked about potentially retiring this summer. "I’m kind of in that position now, if I want to go out on my own terms, I can. And I’ll be happy."
If this is the end of Cobb’s playing career, Packers fans will remember it fondly as he was one of the better wide receivers in franchise history. The former second-round pick spent 10 seasons in Green Bay, including the eight years of his career.
Cobb shockingly left Green Bay after the 2018 season and joined the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 campaign. After that, the veteran wide receiver spent a season with the Houston Texans before returning to Wisconsin for two more years with the Pack.
Finally, Cobb spent last season with the New York Jets as he was reunited with former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver had a decorated career with the Packers as he’s fifth all-time in receptions (532). He also recorded 6,316 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Cobb also made his only Pro Bowl in 2014 with the Packers, posting 91 receptions (127 targets) for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.
