Randall Cobb Sheds New Light on Packers Exit
The Green Bay Packers are blessed as a franchise to have featured so many fan favorites throughout the decades. One of the most popular wide receivers to have donned the green and gold is Randall Cobb, who's played 10 of his 13 NFL seasons in a Packers jersey.
Cobb established himself as one of the league's best slot wideouts early in his career, which is why it came as a massive shock when the Packers let him hit free agency in 2019. Fast forward to over five years after the fact and the 33-year-old veteran has finally shared how he felt leaving Green Bay half a decade ago.
Packers News: WR Randall Cobb Details Leaving Green Bay
On the May 13 edition of the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Cobb discussed what led to his leaving Green Bay in 2019. The former Kentucky playmaker told the hosts that he never wanted to leave the city because he hoped to "be a part of something special" and that the Packers didn't offer him a single contract.
Although Cobb had just dealt with an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, the decision not to offer him a contract will likely sting Packers fans. After all, he had just amassed 5,524 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns on 470 catches across his first eight seasons, so it isn't as if he hadn't proven himself at that point.
Adding salt to the wound, Cobb added that he "would have taken anything" to remain in Green Bay, indicating that he was open to a bargain contract if the Packers didn't want to break the bank.
Cobb went on to sign a one-year, $5 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys that offseason, marking the first time he'd play in a non-Packers NFL jersey. His cross-Texas tour continued as he joined the Houston Texans for the 2020 campaign before being traded back to the Packers in July 2021 after Aaron Rodgers requested the return of his former weapon.
Cobb also spoke on the podcast about what it meant to return to Green Bay, revealing that kissing Lambeau Field's grass was one of the first things he did. Although he wasn't the player he once was, the Maryville, TN Native was ready to embrace the challenges that came with joining a Packers locker room that looked a lot different compared to his first stint.
"I didn’t know how it was being perceived in the [Packers] locker room. I’m trying to prove myself to all the guys in the locker room who don’t know me."
After two more years with Green Bay and a failed stint on the New York Jets, Cobb is a free agent again this offseason. He's about to turn 34 years old in August and while no one would be shocked if he decided to call it a career, the former Pro Bowl WR doesn't have plans to hang up his cleats just yet.
"I haven't made any kind of decision," Cobb said about potentially retiring this summer. "I’m kind of in that position now, if I want to go out on my own terms, I can. And I’ll be happy."
For now, Cobb is content with spending time with his family before ramping up his offseason training in July. If he signs with any team, it won't be until after the season begins and it'll only be for "a team with an established quarterback and in a place he's familiar."
As Cobb contemplates the next stage of his playing career, it's nice to know that Green Bay still holds a special place in his heart. He was a joy to watch throughout his 10 combined seasons in a Packers jersey and it wouldn't be surprising if he's inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame one day.
