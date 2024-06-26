Randall Cobb's Family 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Scary Home Fire
Despite no longer being a member of the Green Bay Packers, former wide receiver Randall Cobb is beloved by cheeseheads, both due to his play on the field and his work in the community. As a result, fans still keep up with the wideout, who's currently looking for his next team after a one-year stop with the New York Jets.
However, it turns out Cobb and his family have much more pressing matters to attend to now.
Cobb's wife, Aiyda, notified followers on her Instagram account Wednesday morning that the family dealt with a life-threatening home fire. She says the cause was due to a Tesla car charger catching fire Tuesday night, which "quickly spread."
Thankfully, Aiyda said all are accounted for, but the family got out in time "with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet." She also noted "we are lucky to be alive."
This is incredibly scary news. It's unclear at the time of writing which members of the Cobb house were home, including Randall himself, but the pair have three kids together, including a third who was just welcomed to the world in March.
Our thoughts go out to the Cobb family as they deal with this tragic incident. We'll update this piece as further details come available.
