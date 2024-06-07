Proposed CeeDee Lamb Trade Gives Packers Super Bowl-Ready Offense
The Green Bay Packers surprised a lot of people in the league last year with how they played. In a season that was supposed to be a transition year, the Packers secured a playoff berth and also made noise in the dance.
The Packers made it all the way to the Divisional Round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. The offense is littered with young playmakers, led by quarterback Jordan Love. They added Josh Jacobs in free agency and a proposed CeeDee Lamb trade would take this group over the top.
Lamb has not reported to minicamps as he seeks a long-term deal.
Brad Gagnon of the Bleacher Report proposed four trade packages surrounding Lamb amid his contract holdout and he included the Packers on the list.
In Gagnon's deal, he suggests that the Packers offer Romeo Doubs, a second-round pick, with either Christian Watson and or Jayden Reed in exchange for Lamb.
All these playmakers have shown flashes but are still very young and aren't established star pass-catchers.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma product is a dynamic weapon that can line up all over the field. The 25-year-old is a true No. 1 WR and would transform Green Bay's offense. He would give Love a clear-cut alpha who can dominate any defense in the league.
Lamb has notched 395 receptions in four NFL seasons for 5,145 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. An offense featuring Love, Lamb, and Josh Jacobs with either Reed or Watson could certainly take this team to another level.
It's probably not likely that the Cowboys would dish out their best playmaker but if they did, there might not be a better location than Green Bay.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are at +1900 to win Super Bowl LIX, but adding Lamb would easily shorten their odds.
