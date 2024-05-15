Patrick Beverley Gives Bucks Ultimatum to Re-Sign in Free Agency
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was embroiled in various controversies as usual as his team lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. He was involved in an altercation with a Pacers fan at the end of Game 6, then got into an aggressive back-and-forth with a long-time reporter in the locker room. These incidents got him a four-game suspension from the NBA.
Yet, it's unclear whether Beverley will be serving that suspension in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform. The 35-year-old guard is an unrestricted free agent this summer. In the latest episode of his show The Pat Bev Podcast, he made clear that he is expecting a pay raise in the offseason.
Pat Beverley Wants Pay Raise from the Milwaukee Bucks
"I want to stay with Milwaukee. I want to see what goes here, but you know, I also played well enough in the playoffs to get a little bump, you know? That’s the business side of it. So whatever happens with that happens."- Patrick Beverley
This complicates Beverley's future in Milwaukee. While it's true that Beverley played well in the postseason, averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 assists in 35 minutes per game, it would be a big mistake for the Bucks to pay up for the veteran defensive specialist.
Beverley is a helpful benchpiece at this stage of his career. However, he is not the defensive force he once was and is a limited offensive player. He will also turn 36 years old before next season. There aren't too many 36 year-old guards who can make an impact on good teams in the NBA.
Plus, there are all the off-court issues. There is a reason Milwaukee was Pat Bev's fifth team in three seasons. He has a tendency to wear out his welcome in any organization he goes to.
Giving him more than a veteran's minimum contract would make it difficult to trade later. Therefore, if there are any teams that are actually willing to give Beverley more than that, the Bucks should be fine saying goodbye to him.