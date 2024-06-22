Proposed Brook Lopez Trade Brings Another All-Star to the Bucks
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a pivotal offseason. They need to improve the roster around Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the latest reports suggest that they are willing to make everyone available to do so.
Due to their limited cap space and financial flexibility, the Bucks can't be active in free agency. They will need to rely on the trade market to upgrade the roster. Starting on draft day, they can trade two first-round picks. Combine that with the salaries on their books, and they should be able to bring in high-level starters.
Perhaps the player with the most trade value not named Lillard or Antetokounmpo is Brook Lopez. Despite the fact that he is 36 years old, Lopez has been remarkably healthy and effective over the last two seasons. He is entering the final year of his contract which pays him $23 million next season.
Lopez possesses a rare combination of skills; three-point shooting and elite rim protection. There simply aren't too many centers that can do both in the NBA. Lopez has been one of the best defensive big men in the league over the last five seasons, and his shooting should continue to age well. This makes him an ideal trade candidate around the league.
One team that should be interested in Lopez is the New Orleans Pelicans. Lopez can protect the rim behind Zion Williamson while spacing the floor for him on the other end.
The Bucks should be able to get Brandon Ingram in return for a package that consists of Lopez, Pat Connaughton, and two first-round picks.
Ingram is also entering the final year of his deal and the Pelicans are shopping him because they don't want to give him a contract extension. With this move, they also get two first-round picks that they can use to make other deals.
After this move, the Bucks would have to give Ingram a contract extension. This would make them very expensive starting in 2025, but it could also make them the title favorites. A core four consisting of Lillard, Middleton, Ingram, and Antetokounmpo has a ton of upside. Find some veterans who can defend around them and you have a surefire championship contender.