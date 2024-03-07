5 Veterans the Packers Could Trade for Using Draft Picks This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers could package their excess draft picks and try to trade for one of these veterans this offseason.
The Green Bay Packers are flush with draft picks heading into 2024's event, as GM Brian Gutekunst currently has 11 selections at his disposal. This cache opens up plenty of options for the Packers, who could package at least some of those choices to acquire veteran talent.
In fact, Gutekunst has said he's contemplating doing just that this offseason. With that in mind, here are some players Green Bay could target in a trade.
1. Justin Simmons / 2. Talanoa Hufanga
Update: Justin Simmons was just released by the Denver Broncos in a cap-cutting move. The Packers could now sign him as a free agent this offseason instead of needing a trade to acquire him.
The biggest offseason need for the Packers is at safety. Not only are both starters (Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens) hitting free agency, but it's clear Green Bay needs to raise its level of play in that area after it became a liability in 2023.
Well they're in luck, as Justin Simmons and Talanoa Hufanga are both proven talents who could immediately elevate this secondary.
Simmons has been one of the league's consistently great safeties since entering the league. He's recorded at least two interceptions and four passes defended in every season dating back to 2016.
Since 2019, he's earned two Pro Bowl nods and four Second Team All-Pro selections while recording a combined 23 INTs, 51 PD, five forced fumbles and 297 solo tackles.
Simmons is very much a win-now piece as he approaches his age-31 season. He's shown he's the kind of player who can star on a contender, so it'd be no surprise if he and the now-rebuilding Denver Broncos agree a split is beneficial for both parties.
Meanwhile, Hufanga has shown Simmons-like potential over his first three years in the league, which include First Team All-Pro honors as a sophomore in 2022. The current San Francisco 49er had another strong season in 2023 with three INTs, but his campaign was cut short due a torn ACL suffered in Week 11.
Now acquiring Hufanga right after a major injury, and being expected to pay him handsomely once his rookie deal expires, is worth being hesitant over. But this is also a chance to get an All-Pro talent at a potential discount in terms of trade capital. Considering the Niners have 2023 rookie Ji'Ayir Brown ready to take on a bigger role, they should be very open to a deal.
Either player could step in basically right away and make a much bigger impact than either Savage or Owens. Simmons and Hufanga are both capable of leading this unit for years to come, as the former is showing no signs of slowing down and the latter has only scratched the surface of his NFL potential.