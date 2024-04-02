Perfect Packers Draft Target Models His Game After Green Bay Legend
There is one draft prospect emerging as a first-round pick option for the Packers and his NFL comp makes him the perfect fit.
By Cem Yolbulan
As we wrapped up the crazy few weeks of free agency, it's time to switch our attention to the upcoming NFL Draft. The Green Bay Packers, like the other 31 teams, will spend the remaining three weeks until the draft to zone in on their preferred targets.
One of the positions of need for the Packers at the draft is the offensive line. After the departures of David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, and Yosh Nijman, the Packers could certainly need to bolster their O-line depth ahead of next season.
It looks like their ideal target not only measures extremely well as a prospect, but he also models his game around Bakhtiari himself.
Graham Barton out of Duke had said previously at the NFL Scouting Combine that he loved watching Bakhtiari's athleticism, blocking, and footwork and took lessons from the three-time Pro Bowler's game. He highlighted that they have similar physical profiles as well.
Barton is currently considered to be behind a few of the best offensive lineman prospects in the draft such as Joe Alt out of Notre Dame or Taliese Fuaga or Troy Fautanu. However, his impressive Pro Day could push him higher on the draft boards and make him a potential option for the Packers with their 25th overall pick.
Packers fans are already excited about the prospects of landing Barton. According to PFF's Mock Draft Simulator, the two players Packers fans drafted the most were safety Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota and Graham Barton.
