3 Positions the Packers Must Target in the NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers should look at addressing these specific positions in the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. Offensive Line
The trenches have such an impact on the game and are one of the most important groups in the league. The Packers have a rich history of drafting stout offensive lineman and they should continue adding to that trend in 2024.
Green Bay parted ways with David Bakhtiari after he suited up in just 13 games over the last three seasons due to a knee injury that never seemed to improve.
They have also seen Jon Runyan Jr. leave in free agency which leaves a hole at guard. The Packers have an eye for effective players in the trenches and need to add another quality presence to that group.
Offensive linemen are banging into opposing players on every play and have a knack for picking up injuries across a 17-game season.
Adding an offensive lineman with the versatility to play both tackle and guard goes a long way.
3. Safety
The Packers did sign safety Xavier McKinney to a massive four-year, $67 million deal on the first day of free agency.
That was a huge addition to that room but they shouldn't be done adding playmakers there.
Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens both left as free agents this year and they need to find players to replace both of them.
McKinney is locked into one slot but another instinctive defender is needed. The safeties on the roster last year only combined to snag three picks but that number needs to increase in 2024.
Adding a ball-hawking safety to the backend would be a great acquisition.
More Packers news and rumors: