Perfect Answer to Packers Backup QB Issues Just Became Available
The Green Bay Packers' backup quarterback situation continues to heat up as the 2024 NFL regular season nears. While nobody is questioning Jordan Love's outlook this season, concerns have grown regarding the QB2 role after backup options Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt have struggled throughout the preseason.
Having a reliable backup is crucial in today's NFL, especially when injuries can occur at a moment's notice. The last thing the Packers need is for their Super Bowl dreams to be dashed if they're forced to start either Clifford or Pratt for any length of time.
The good news for Green Bay is that the perfect QB2 option may have just become available.
Packers News: Browns Make QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Available
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported that the Cleveland Browns are looking to trade second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The 24-year-old signal-caller was drafted 140th overall by the Browns last year and has been battling with Tyler Huntley for the team's QB3 job this summer.
It's unknown just how far discussions have gone, per Jackson, but the belief is that the Browns are shopping Thompson-Robinson to "teams looking to bolster their quarterback rooms." Judging by the way Green Bay's training camp has gone, Matt LaFleur's team fits that bill.
Thompson-Robinson was expected to be a project QB when the Browns drafted him last year. He was a standout performer during his five seasons at UCLA, racking up over 10,700 yards and 88 passing touchdowns while turning 471 carries into another 1,826 yards and 28 TDs.
But even though he needed some time to marinate, Thompson-Robinson was prematurely thrust into the spotlight due to injuries and lackluster play throughout Cleveland's QB room. He led the Browns to a 1-2 record in his eight appearances (3 starts), as he completed just 53.6% of passes for 440 yards and one touchdown to four INTs with a 51.2 passer rating before a hip injury ended his season.
The good news is that Thompson-Robinson's rehab has gone well and he's been able to get some reps in throughout the summer.
He also looked decent in the Browns' first two preseason games as he went 27-for-35 (77.1%) in the pocket for 260 yards with an interception.
Is that the best performance? No, but it's certainly better than Pratt and Clifford's exhibition play. The underperforming duo has completed a combined 31-of-52 passes (59.6%) for 252 passing yards and an interception without a TD.
Time will tell if the Packers have any interest in Thompson-Robinson's services. Given that the 53-man roster deadline is just over a week away, the Browns might be willing to trade the second-year QB for a low-end draft pick rather than risk losing him for nothing.
At the end of the day, time is ticking for Pratt and Clifford to prove they belong in LaFleur's plans. The Packers will play their 2024 preseason finale on Saturday when they host the Baltimore Ravens.
