Patrick Beverley Facing Possible Legal Trouble After Pacers Fan Incident
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a disappointing first-round loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. When the team traded for Damian Lillard at the beginning of the season, they had lofty aspirations. Instead, they had to deal with ill-timed absences to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the playoffs and flamed out much earlier than they had hoped.
Perhaps more disappointing than the loss, however, was the conduct of one Bucks player. After the Game 6 loss in Indiana, Patrick Beverley was involved in an unacceptable incident on the bench.
Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he is facing an investigation regarding the incident.
Patrick Beverley Incident With the Pacers Fan Is Under Investigation
Once the game was out of reach, Beverley headed to the bench in the final seconds of the game. There, he had a basketball in his hands and was seen throwing it directly to a fan, hitting someone in the head. Once the ball is thrown back to the bench, he chucks it back towards the same group of fans.
Beverley apologized for the incident in the days that followed, saying it should have never happened. He also claimed that the trash talk hurled at him crossed the line.
Now, the Indianapolis Police is getting involved to get to the bottom of the altercation. They are reportedly reviewing video footage and talking to the parties involved.
It is unclear whether we will ever know the details of what led to the altercation. The fans may have crossed a line but hurling a ball towards them will never be acceptable. Hopefully this is the last time Beverley or another member of the Bucks is involved in an incident of this manner. For now, we are happy that no one was hurt.