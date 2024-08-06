Packers Work Out 3 Free Agents To Add to Already Intense Position Battle
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers' training camp is in full swing as the team prepares for their first preseason game on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. With only a month left before their Week 1 matchup against the Eagles, Green Bay isn't done making roster moves. After releasing fourth-string quarterback Jacob Eason on Monday, the Packers are already looking at free agents to fill that roster spot.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson and ESPN's Paul Bretl, the Packers are working out seven players to potentially add to their training camp roster. The list has two cornerbacks and two defensive ends but the most fascinating part is the fact that it includes three kickers. Jonathan Garibay, James McCourt, and Andre Szmyt are the three kickers the Packers have reportedly brought in to potentially further complicate the already intense positional battle.
Packers News: Green Bay Works Out 3 Free Agent Kickers
Anders Carlson and veteran kicker Greg Joseph have been battling it out in training camp. Even though the Packers' top brass has consistently stood behind Carlson, who struggled in his rookie season, Joseph has reportedly outplayed him at camp. However, it looks like the Packers aren't entirely sold on the former Viking, either.
If the Packers end up signing one of Garibay, McCourt, or Szmyt, it will highlight the lack of faith the organization has in its current options at kicker.
Garibay spent last season in the UFL after a brief stint with the Cowboys back in 2022. McCourt is a 26-year-old kicker out of Illinois who spent the last few years with the Chargers, Jaguars, and Raiders but hasn't made his NFL debut yet. Szmyt has similarly spent last year in the UFL for St. Louis Battlehawks and is still looking to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Syracuse.