Packers Veteran Surprisingly Holds Off Rookie in Key Position Battle
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers revamped their running back room this offseason, parting ways with the iconic Aaron Jones and bringing back star rusher Josh Jacobs in free agency instead. They also used a third-round pick on talented back MarShawn Lloyd. Some Packers fans hoped that Lloyd would be the backup behind Jacobs to start the season but the reports out of training camp suggest otherwise.
AJ Dillon, who has struggled consistently in an expanded role over the last couple of years, is reportedly looking his best during training camp, making a strong case to be the No. 2 running back. According to Jason Hirschhorn of The Leap, Dillon is in an excellent position to be the "clear second option" behind Jacobs.
Perhaps the most surprising part of this report is about Lloyd rather than Dillon. Hirschhorn suggested that Lloyd, who is dealing with a hip injury, could have a "redshirt" season in 2024, similar to his freshman year in college.
"Hirschhorn said on the Rotoworld Football Show that Dillon has impressed during training camp and is positioning himself as the clear second option behind Josh Jacobs, who is dealing with a groin injury. Hirschhorn said rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd, who has a hip injury, could see something of a “redshirt” season in 2024 before being used more in the coming years. "
This means that the Packers will have to rely significantly on Dillon once again. The former second-round pick has underwhelmed so far in his four seasons in Titletown, with his worst season coming in 2023. In 15 games, he averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry for 613 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.
Considering the fact that Dillon has failed every time the Packers depended on him, it's hard to feel good about this development. However, if the reports out of training camp are true, there may still be a slim hope.