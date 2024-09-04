Packers Vet Suddenly Skipping Brazil Trip for Unknown Reason
By Cem Yolbulan
When the Green Bay Packers announced their 53-man roster last week, perhaps the biggest surprise was the inclusion of defensive lineman Arron Mosby. The former undrafted free agent who has three NFL games under his belt in his career was a long shot to make the active roster. Thanks to his impressive performance where he had a strip-sack for a touchdown and an interception in the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, the 25-year-old earned himself one of the final roster spots.
Unfortunately, however, the Fresno State product has to wait a little longer to make his Packers debut. According to the official injury report for the Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mosby didn't make the trip to Brazil for Friday's game "due to a personal matter."
Packers News: Arron Mosby Unavailable in Week 1 Due to Personal Reasons
Mosby spent his rookie season in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers but only saw two defensive snaps and 33 special teams snaps in his tenure there. He was claimed off waivers by the Packers last offseason and spent the season on the practice squad. He was activated for two games in the season to play special teams but he didn't see any snaps.
Since the Packers' defensive end room is already crowded, not many expected Mosby to make the active roster to start the season. He is the sixth defensive end behind Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, and Brenton Cox Jr, so it was always going to be tough for him to get serious action in Week 1. This latest news only sets in stone that Packers fans will have to wait at least another week to see Mosby on the field.