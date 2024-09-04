5 Packers Who Can't Afford a Slow Start in Week 1
As the Green Bay Packers gear up for the 2024 season, they face a significantly tougher schedule than last year. With the NFC North looking stronger and a lineup of playoff-caliber opponents on the horizon—including a daunting Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles—the margin for error is razor-thin.
If the Packers hope to compete for a playoff spot, they can’t afford the sluggish start that plagued them in 2023. To avoid falling behind early, these five players in particular must hit the ground running from the opening kickoff.
Brayden Narveson
All eyes will be on new Packers kicker Brayden Narveson as he steps into one of the most scrutinized roles on the team. After a preseason kicker carousel that saw both Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson shown the door, the Packers have placed their trust in Narveson, an undrafted free agent with a lot to prove.
Narveson’s college resume shows promise—he was known for his powerful leg and remarkable accuracy, never missing an extra point during his collegiate career. However, the NFL is an entirely different beast, and the pressure cooker that is Lambeau Field can make or break a kicker in an instant.
In Week 1, Narveson’s every move will be magnified. Fair or not, fans and analysts alike will dissect each kick, and the margin for error is slim. A missed field goal or botched extra point could shake the confidence of a team looking to start strong in a challenging season.
For Narveson, a slow start could lead to a quick exit, making it imperative that he delivers under the bright lights of the NFL right from the get-go.