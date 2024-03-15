Packers Used Rare Move to Keep AJ Dillon in Green Bay
The Packers have decided to retain AJ Dillon for the future.
The Green Bay Packers have been active on the free agent market over the past few days to improve this young and upcoming roster. They have made big-time additions, signing both running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney.
The Packers aren't done though as they retained another piece in the backfield. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers used a 4-year qualifying offer on running back AJ Dillon.
Packers News: AJ Dillon Returns to Green Bay
Green Bay has done some shuffling around on the roster, especially in the backfield. They parted ways with Aaron Jones after declining to take a pay cut. That led them to sign the aforementioned Jacobs.
Dillon has been in Titletown over the past four years. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has developed into a quality tailback.
The Boston College product is listed at 247 pounds and provides the Packers with a powerful, bruising runner. He can also be a reliable pass-catcher coming out of the backfield.
Dillon has notched 2,428 rushing yards, 763 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns. The Packers will now trot out one of the most physical running back tandems in the NFL. As the game wears on, defenders won't be thrilled to try to tackle Jacobs and Dillon.
The run game will certainly take pressure off Jordan Love and open things up for the passing game. Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst have big plans for this unit going forward.
Heading into a pivotal offseason, the Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the division. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay is +210 to win the NFC North in 2024.
