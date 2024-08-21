Packers Use Roster Loophole To Add Another Kicker to Roster
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers made an interesting roster move on Wednesday ahead of their final preseason game this weekend and roster cutdown day next week.
According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the Packers released Nigerian defensive end Kenneth Odumegwu and designated Australian kicker Alex Hale as their International Player Pathway program player.
Green Bay’s decision to release Odumegwu and give Hale the IPP designation doesn’t seem like a huge deal regarding the 90-man roster on paper. However, as Scheidman highlights Hale can be the Packers’ 17th player on their practice squad during the regular season.
Most NFL teams are only allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squad, but having the ability to create an extra spot off the IPP helps teams such as Green Bay.
The Packers haven’t been too happy with their kicker competition this summer as they’ve brought in multiple players to compete with second-year kicker Anders Carlson.
Veteran Greg Joseph has been Carlson's main competition for the starting kicker job for most of training camp. However, Green Bay signed Hale two weeks ago to see if he could push Carlson and Joseph.
The former Oklahoma State kicker went undrafted following the 2024 NFL Draft. Hale had a solid 2023 season with the Cowboys, making 27-of-34 field goals, which includes three from 50-plus yards out. He was also outstanding on extra points, converting 36-of-38 opportunities.
That said, Hale hasn’t kicked in a preseason game yet for the Packers but he could get a shot in the finale against the Baltimore Ravens. However, if that opportunity doesn’t present itself, it is clear the Packers want Hale in the organization at least for this season.
