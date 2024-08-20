4 Kickers Packers Could Sign to Replace Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph
The Green Bay Packers' kicking "competition" is U-G-L-Y. (You ain't got no alibi, you ugly!)
Most teams don't even have two kickers taking up roster spots this preseason, but the Packers have a whopping three! Anders Carlson's primary competition is Greg Joseph, with Alex Hale filling the third role.
Unfortunately, nobody has been able to separate themselves. Andy Herman has been tracking their kicks during practices, joint practices, Family Night, and preseason games. Here's how the three kickers stack up so far:
- Greg Joseph: 52-64 (81.2%)
- Anders Carlson: 50-62 (80.6%)
- Alex Hale: 11-16 (68.8%)
Since nobody instills confidence in the coaching staff, it's reasonable that Green Bay could look elsewhere for their Week 1 starting kicker. Here are four options that are either currently in free agency or could become available if the Packers aren't satisfied with their current options.
1. Randy Bullock
The most veteran player on this list, Randy Bullock, has been in the NFL for 11 years, spending time with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans.
In six games last year, he made five of his six field goal attempts (83.3 percent) and all 10 extra points. He's not a long-term option for the position, but he could be more serviceable than Joseph or Carlson.
2. Tanner Brown
Tanner Brown lost the Rams' kicking battle to Josh Karty and was released last week. Although he's never kicked in the NFL, he was highly accurate in college, making 95.7 percent of his field goals during his senior year. He also didn't miss an extra point in his final two seasons. He is worth a closer look.
3. Matthew Wright, Pittsburgh Steelers
Although Matthew Wright is still on the Steelers, he's likely to lose the battle to Chris Boswell. Wright has been around the NFL for a few years already, but hasn't caught on with one team despite making 85 percent of his field goals and 95 percent of his extra points. He could be a nice option for the Packers when he gets cut.
4. Austin Seibert, New York Jets
Austin Seibert is another player who is currently locked in a battle. He's facing off with Greg Zuerlein and is likely to lose. Seibert made 86.2 percent of his field goals during his rookie year in 2019 (but only 85.7 percent of his extra points) but has bounced around the NFL since then. He's another player worth a look if he gets waived.
