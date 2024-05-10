Packers Upgrade By Signing DT From NFC Contender
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers made a small roster move on Thursday, but hope the new addition can bolster their defensive line.
The Packers were awarded defensive end Spencer Waege off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and released defensive tackle Rodney Mathews, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.
Packers Bolster Their Defensive Unit With Former 49er
The 25-year-old Waege was placed on waivers Wednesday by the 49ers after San Francisco signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January. The former North Dakota State defensive end spent most of the 2023 season on the 49ers’ practice squad after he wasn’t selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
As for Mathews, the undrafted rookie defensive tackle was signed after the 2024 NFL Draft and participated in the Packers’ rookie minicamp last week.
The Packers hope Waege can show some flashes in training camp and the preseason, as he had a good collegiate career at North Dakota State. The 6-foot-5 defensive end was named an FCS All-American twice with the Bison.
In his final year at North Dakota State, Waege erupted for 51 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. It was an excellent bounce-back season for Waege, who played three games during the 2021 season because of an ACL injury.
As we can see, Waege is uber-athletic and could see some time in the Packers’ defensive line rotation if he can perform at a high level this summer in Jeff Hafley’s defense.
More Packers news and analysis: