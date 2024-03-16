Packers' Top Free Agents Share the Same Reason for Choosing Green Bay
Two free agents share a similar sentiment on why they came to Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers already headed into the offseason feeling good about their future but things took a jump over the past few days.
On the first day of the legal tampering period, the Packers agreed to terms on a four-year, $48 million deal with RB Josh Jacobs. They also added safety Xavier McKinney on a four-year, $68 million contract.
These two young studs immediately make the Packers a better team. They will be in Green Bay for the foreseeable future and they both saw something special that brought them to Titletown. That special person was quarterback Jordan Love.
In the first press conference with reporters, both Jacobs and McKinney shared how much Love played a factor in their decision.
McKinney said, "You need an elite quarterback to be able to even have a chance and I believe he [Jordan Love] is an elite quarterback. Obviously I played against him and watched him play. I think he's really good."
Packers News: Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney Rave About Jordan Love
Jacobs also gave props to Love and said that he played a factor in his choice of signing with the Packers.
After just one season of being the starter in Green Bay, Love is already making a positive imprint on the organization. In 2023, the 25-year-old quarterback was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159) and second in passing touchdowns (32).
With another year under his belt and Jacobs in the backfield, Love has an opportunity to improve his play and get the Packers over the top. He currently has the seventh-best odds at +1400 in the NFL to win the regular season MVP. If you like his chances, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and take advantage of your sign-up bonus and these odds.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.