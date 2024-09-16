Packers vs. Titans Opening Odds Paint Worrying Picture in Week 3
It may be victory Monday in Green Bay, but Packers fans aren't going to get too worked up over just one win. The team has its sights set high in 2024, and weathering the Jordan Love injury will be key to any potential postseason dreams.
That makes the opening betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for the Packers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 3 matchup a huge concern for Green Bay faithful.
Packers vs. Titans Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under
Spread: GB +2.5 (-102) | TEN -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline: GB (+134) | TEN (-158)
Total: 36.5 — Over (-115) | Under (-105)
Despite Monday bringing an encouraging update on Love's injury status, the Packers have opened as definitive underdogs against the Titans. The odds aren't wildly lopsided, with less than a field goal separating the two teams, but the Pack are underdogs none the less. Those moneyline odds project the Packers for about a 41.1% chance of winning.
It's hard to see that as anything more than an indictment on Love's chances of playing. This Titans team has opened the season at 0-2, dropping each game by a full 7 points. The Packers may have lost in Week 1, but with Love at the helm they're certainly a more dangerous opponent than the Chicago Bears and are right up there with the New York Jets.
In fact, the Packers (No. 11) are just one spot behind the Jets (No. 10) in Super Bowl odds. Both are way ahead of the Bears (No. 21).
Even with the Titans getting home-field advantage, the Pack should be favorites in this game if Love is 100%.
I'm not saying the oddsmakers have any inside info on Love or anything, but the betting markets do tend to price injuries pretty efficiently. So this is giant warning to Packers fans that they should expect that Malik Willis will, more likely than not, be their starting quarterback in Week 3.
He did enough to get the win against an underwhelming AFC South foe in Week 2 though, and the close spread is still encouraging for the Packers if Willis does start.
More Green Bay Packers news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.