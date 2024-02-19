Packers Take $9 Million Salary Cap Hit on Monday
The Green Bay Packers had three players' contract void, which means they will be heading to free agency in March.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are among the many teams that will be taking a salary cap hit as they have a few players whose contracts voided on Monday. Those three players are safety Darnell Savage, left tackle Yosuah Nijman, and cornerback Keisean Nixon, combining for a $9 million salary cap hit, per Over The Cap.
With their contracts voided, all three players are set to become unrestricted free agents in March. The Packers hope to re-sign Savage and Nixon, who played integral roles in Green Bay’s defensive scheme over the last few years.
The 26-year-old Savage is coming off a rough 2023 season, playing only in 10 games due to a shoulder and calf injury. The veteran defensive back posted 51 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.
Savage also struggled in pass coverage as he had a career-worst 78.6 completion percentage allowed on targets and 106.9 pass rating allowed when targeted. Meanwhile, Nixon has been a weapon on special teams in the return game, while also being a full-time cornerback.
The 26-year-old cornerback had an outstanding 2023 season that saw him set numerous career highs on defense and special teams. Nixon recorded 80 combined tackles, six pass deflections, three tackles for loss, an interception and a quarterback hit.
The versatile cornerback also had his fair share of struggles in pass coverage (77.8 completion percentage allowed on targets, 104.8 pass rating allowed when targeted), but when you can flip the field in the kick return game, all is forgiven.
Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what the free agent market holds for Savage, Nixon, and Nijman as the Packers have little to no cap space to work with.
