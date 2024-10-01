Packers Starter at Risk of Release After Team's Workouts in Week 5
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers might have deja vu through the first month of the regular season after seeing kicker Brayden Narveson struggle in Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
The rookie kicker missed a 37-yard and 49-yard field goal in the first half, which has become a concerning trend through the first four games. That said, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has continued to stand firm in his support of Narveson.
However, the Packers’ front office might not be so sure about Narveson as they are doing their due diligence to see what else is on the open market.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers worked out four players on Tuesday, including kickers Chad Ryland and Lucas Havirsik.
The New England Patriots released Ryland ahead of August’s 53-man roster deadline as he lost the training camp battle to veteran Joey Slye. Ryland struggled mightily as a rookie last season in New England.
The 24-year-old kicker only made 16-of-25 field goals (64%), but was an efficient 24-of-25 on extra points. Ryland had notable issues between 40-49 yards as he was 5-of-10. He was also 2-of-4 on field goals from 50-plus yards out.
As for Havirsik, he was waived by the Cleveland Browns ahead of August’s roster deadline. The 25-year-old kicker spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams. Havirsik made 15-of-20 field goals (75%) and 19-of-22 extra points.
The former Arizona Wildcats kicker had issues kicking too, only making 2-of-6 field goals from 40-49 yards last season. Green Bay knew this before bringing both kickers in for a workout, but they’re subtly sending a message to Narveson, who must have a better game in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.
