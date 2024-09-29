Matt LaFleur Gives Asinine Take on Packers' Kicking Issues After Week 4 Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers thought they solved their kicking issues after the preseason wrapped up when they signed rookie kicker Brayden Narveson. Narveson was claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans as the Packers decided Greg Joseph and Anders Carlson weren’t the answer.
Packers fans were excited to see Narveson kick after he went 6-of-7 in the preseason with the Titans. However, the North Carolina State kicker has struggled mightily in his first four games and missed two field goals in Sunday’s loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
Narveson missed a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter. As you can imagine Packers fans weren’t happy and started envisioning Carlson 2.0.
With the Packers losing by two points on Sunday (31-29), some fans will point to Narveson’s missed field goals as the differencemaker. However, head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t ready to give up on the young kicker.
“I still have a lot of trust and faith in (Brayden) Narveson,” LaFleur said after the Packers lost to the Vikings (h/t Zack Kruse of The Packers Wire).
Packers fans weren’t too enthusiastic about LaFleur’s answer, especially since Narveson has missed a field goal in three out of four games this season. The only game he was perfect was in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts (3-for-3).
Coincidentally, three out of his four misses have come between 40-49 yards. If you remember Carlson’s struggles last season, he went 4-for-8 from that distance. And then it doesn’t help that Greg Joseph went 5-for-5 on field goals on Thursday night with the New York Giants.
Even though LaFleur is publicly giving Narveson a vote of confidence, do not be surprised if the Packers bring kickers to work out this week. The Packers can ill-afford to give away points and do not want to be in the same spot they were last season.
More Packers news and analysis: