Packers Star Makes Hilarious Jalen Hurts Comment Ahead of Week 1 Matchup
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers open the 2024 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in a historic game in Brazil. As both Super Bowl contenders look to start the season on a good foot, one Packers defender had a hilarious compliment for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Packers' veteran defender Preston Smith called Hurts "the fastest chicken in the yard with no fence", referring to his speed and quickness.
This is an apt analogy coming from one of the most talented and experienced defensive end in the game. Hurts is indeed very good at evading tackles as he is one of the best scramblers and rushers in the league. He has the physical and athletic tools, as well as good instincts and elusiveness to break big plays.
Just last year, Hurts finished the campaign with 605 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Add his 65.4% completion rate and 3,858 passing yards for the season, and you have one of the most complete signal-callers in the NFL.
This will be Hurts' third game but his second start against the Packers. In his first start in 2022, Hurts led the Eagles to a 40-33 victory, passing for 153 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions while adding a career-high 157 rushing yards in 17 attempts.
The Packers will hope to do a better job slowing Hurts down on the ground. Preston Smith, along with Rashan Gary on the edges, will continue to have a massive role in trying to do so.