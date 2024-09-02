3 Packers Breakout Candidates for 2024 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for what could be a transformative 2024 NFL season.
After finishing the 2023 campaign on a high note, winning seven of their final nine games (including the playoffs), the youngest team in the NFL is poised and hungry to take the next step toward greatness.
But for the Packers to realize their potential as a team, they’ll need several individual players to break out and elevate their games to new heights.
After years of being underrated thanks to the presence of MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur has established himself as one of the most creative play-callers in the NFL, consistently finding ways to maximize the talents of his offensive weapons. With a roster full of young, dynamic playmakers, LaFleur is primed to orchestrate some monster seasons for his guys.
On the defensive side, the Packers are hoping that new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can finally bring stability to a unit that has seen its fair share of turnover in recent years. Hafley, known for his aggressive schemes and player development, will be tasked with unlocking the full potential of a defense that has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency.
That will be key this season, as the offense can't be tasked with carrying the entire load. Green Bay has some individual talent on this side of the ball that hasn't been unlocked in recent seasons.
With both LaFleur and Hafley at the helm, here are three Packers players who are primed to break out in 2024.