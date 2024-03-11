Packers Rumor Connects Green Bay to New Backup RB Target
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in a running back coming off a career season.
As we enter free agency, the Green Bay Packers are looking to upgrade their running back rotation. AJ Dillon is hitting free agency after an underwhelming 2023 campaign and the Packers will ideally want a more productive rusher to replace him.
With Aaron Jones requiring a reduction in his snap count during the regular season, Green Bay could use a workhorse rusher without too much mileage on his legs.
Zach Moss, who spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, is emerging as a potential free-agent candidate who fits that bill. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Packers are interested in Moss in free agency.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Interested in RB Zach Moss
The former third-round pick Moss had a career season in 2023, setting career highs across the board, finishing with 794 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. He also added 27 catches, 192 yards, and two touchdowns in the passing game.
His 4.3 yards per carry, 2.6 yards after contact, and missed-tackle rate of 16.4 all dwarf Dillon's production from the 2023 season.
Even though the Colts will presumably want to bring him back, he likely played himself out of a return there considering Indy already has Jonathan Taylor under contract.
The Packers are currently $13 million under the 2024 salary cap. Spotrac projects Moss' next contract to have an annual value of $4.6 million. Green Bay could certainly afford to bring him in as a complement to Aaron Jones but whether that is the best way of limited resources remains to be seen.
