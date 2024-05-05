Packers Sign 3 Players After Successful Weekend Tryouts
The Green Bay Packers are fresh off of a busy draft that saw them select a whopping 11 players, and fans got their first look at this class over the weekend with the team holding its rookie minicamp.
However, there were also several undrafted guys and even some with NFL experience in attendance as well vying for a contract.
Now, after this weekend's festivities, Green Bay has opted to sign three players who participated in the tryout.
As Sports Illustrated Bill Huber reported, the Packers are inking wide receivers Julian Hicks and Dimitri Stanley, along with guard Lecitus Smith, after their showings during the rookie minicamp.
Hicks went undrafted out of Albany this year after posting 50 receptions, 820 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
His journey to this point has been a whirlwind, playing previously for Central Michigan and Akron before ultimately ending up in the FCS. Still, at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Hicks has the size (and scoring instincts) that have unsurprisingly caught the Packers' attention.
Stanley's name might seem familiar to some cheeseheads, and for good reason. He's the son of former Green Bay player Walter Stanley, who was an all-around weapon for the Packers as a WR/kick returner hybrid from 1985-1988.
Dimitri is still trying to find his calling on the field. He registered just 118 catches, 1,379 yards and 5 touchdowns over his entire collegiate career at Colordao and Iowa State.
Some draft heads may recognize Smith's name as well. He actually has some NFL experience, as he was originally taken in the sixth round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. The Virginia Tech product went on to appear in 10 games for Arizona, but has bounced around practice squads ever since.
In other Packers news: