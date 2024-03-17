3 Players the Packers Should Sign After First Week of Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers should consider signing these players following the first wave of free agency deals.
The Green Bay Packers have been one of the league's busiest ever since free agency opened. They made two huge splashes at positions of need by landing star running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney.
While many big names are off of the board, there are still some quality guys out there who could help this Super Bowl contender in 2024.
With that in mind, here are three players Green Bay should consider after the first week of free agency.
1. Carson Wentz
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made it clear ahead of free agency and the draft that he wanted to keep adding to the quarterback room after rolling with 2023 draft pick Sean Clifford this past season.
That's why Gute could now turn to the remaining QB pool after his big spending elsewhere. And if he does target a veteran here, Carson Wentz makes a ton of sense.
Wentz spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams as head coach Sean McVay's next reclamation project. While the former No. 2 pick had to wait until the season finale to get any meaningful run, he made his chance count.
As the Rams' starter in Week 18, Wentz led an impressive 21-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers while throwing for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also looked spry on the ground, racking up another 56 yards on 17 attempts.
That victory even included a game-winning drive orchestrated by Wentz, who scored on a 12-yard rush and converted the two-point conversion to take the lead.
Wentz is the perfect kind of vet to bring in as competition for Clifford. He has the name and highly drafted background that puts pressure on anyone, not to mention a previous Pro Bowl nod to his name.
Judging by his 2023 finale performance, Wentz has settled into his backup stage quite well and still has something left in the tank. It shouldn't cost much to bring him in and offer the chance to win the QB2 role on a legit contender.