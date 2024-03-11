Packers Set Meeting With Free-Agent Safety as Talks Open
The Green Bay Packers are meeting with veteran safety as free agency kicks off.
By Cem Yolbulan
Like every team in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers will be very busy during the first week of free agency. Trying to fill their most glaring needs as early as possible, the Packers will meet with free agents to strengthen their roster ahead of the next season.
And there isn't a more glaring need on the Packers' roster than the defensive backfield. With their safeties underwhelming last season and hitting free agency this week, Green Bay will likely have a completely different safety rotation for the 2024 campaign.
It looks like they already started their work on that front. ProFootballTalk has reported that the Packers are meeting with free agent Rayshawn Jenkins.
Packers News: Green Bay Meeting with FA Safety Rayshawn Jenkins
Jenkins has been a mainstay for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past three seasons. In back-to-back campaigns, he didn't miss any games, played over 95% of snaps, registered 100+ tackles, and had 9+ passes defended. The Jaguars cut him earlier last week to create cap space but that was more about his $12.3 million cap hit rather than his production.
The 29-year-old Miami product would be an immediate upgrade over what the Packers had at safety last year. Green Bay will have some competition for Jenkins' services as the 49ers and the Seahawks are reportedly interested in him as well.
Whether the Packers are able to sign the veteran safety or not, they will need to nail their free agency decisions to win the NFC North next season. Currently, they lag behind the Detroit Lions in odds (+220) of winning the division.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.