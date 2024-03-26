Packers Sent Two Key Players to Injury Consultants This Offseason
After Christian Watson and Eric Stokes missed significant time during the 2023 season, the Packers opted to send the duo to an injury consultant this offseason.
The 2023 NFL season was a good one for the Green Bay Packers, but it wasn't without its setbacks. Several key players missed time throughout the year, including wide receiver Christian Watson and cornerback Eric Stokes, who were held to just nine and three games, respectively due to injury.
If the Packers want to build off their 2023 performance, Watson and Stokes must remain healthy next season. That's why Green Bay management is pulling out all the stops this offseason to ensure the duo experiences the best health possible going forward.
At this week's Annual League Meeting, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that the team sent Watson and Stokes to Badger Athletic Performance in Madison, WI to "better gauge injury prevention."
Given each player's lengthy injury history, it's encouraging to see the Packers doing whatever it takes to keep Watson and Stokes on the field rather than the sidelines.
It would be nice to see a full season of Stokes considering that he's played just 12 games over the last two seasons. He missed the majority of the 2022 schedule due to an ankle injury before spending most of 2023 going on and off the injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
As for Watson, the Packers would love to know why his hamstring continues to act up. A hamstring injury forced him to miss the first three games of his sophomore year as well as the final five regular-season contests before he eventually returned to the playoffs. Even then, he was held to 60 offensive snaps across Green Bay's two postseason games.
According to LaFleur, the plan is to see if they can cut down on Watson's load, "whether it's in training or in practice." The hope is that working with Badger Athletic Performance will help in "preventing future flareups" for the ex-North Dakota State playmaker.
"All the medical guys can give you the better diagnosis on [Watson]. We looked at a lot of different things in terms of just his body comp and maybe areas that were stronger than others to try to help get us in front of that."- Matt LaFleur
Watson is one of the NFL's best young playmakers when he's healthy, so it'd be a huge boost to the Packers if he comes close to playing a full slate this fall. He recorded 28 receptions for 422 receiving yards and five touchdowns across nine outings last season, which put him on pace for a 53-797-9 stat line in 17 games.
If Watson and Stokes can stay healthy, the Packers have a great shot at winning the division crown.