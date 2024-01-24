Packers Reveal Plan to Combat Christian Watson's Injury Struggles This Offseason
Christian Watson is looking to find out why he suffered multiple injuries during the 2023 season
Wide receiver Christian Watson is one of the young playmakers on the Packers offense. Watson had a promising rookie campaign in 2022 and was hoping to build off that this year. Things eventually went in the opposite direction and Watson was hampered by hamstring injuries all throughout the 2023 season.
Watson suffered a hamstring strain at the end of training camp that forced him to miss the first three games of the year. He rehabbed his way back onto the field before reinjuring his hamstring on Dec. 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. This required the 24-year-old to miss the rest of the regular season before returning in the Wild Card contest against the Dallas Cowboys.
As Green Bay heads into the offseason, Watson will meet with the Packers medical staff to see why he sustained so many hamstring injuries over the past few months.
Watson provides the Packers with an explosive and dynamic deep threat. In 2022, the North Dakota State product was second on the team in receiving yards (611) and first in receiving touchdowns (7) on 41 receptions. He went over 100 receiving yards in three different games as a rookie.
Injuries held Watson back in 2023 but the 2022 second-round pick wants to recapture the juice he displayed as a rookie. Across two seasons, Watson has secured 69 receptions for 1,033 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
If all goes well, Watson will be able to return to the field and showcase his electric skillset in all 17 games.
More Packers news and rumors: