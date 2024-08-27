Packers Send Failed 2022 Draft Pick Packing on Roster Cutdown Day
It's officially roster cutdown day across the NFL, and after a quiet Monday, the Green Bay Packers will need to make a flurry of moves leading up to the 3 p.m. CT deadline. There's several offensive positions where cuts are expected, with quarterback, running back and wide receiver all featuring more players than the team can logically bring with them into Week 1.
As it turns out, the latter group has just experienced its first notable release of the day.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that Green Bay is releasing wideout Samori Toure as it looks to get its roster down to just 53 members. With simply more established talents ahead of him, the Packers are opting to move on, likely with the hopes of spending that roster spot where depth is more needed.
Green Bay originally selected Touri in the seventh round of the 2022 draft out of Nebraska. He's failed to carve out much of a role since landing with the team, however, logging just 28 total targets over the past two seasons.
Considering the Packers' quest to find a No. 1 receiver, Toure had his chances to make an impression, suiting up in 22 games since arriving in Green Bay. He recorded only 13 receptions, 160 yards and 1 touchdown to show for it, though.
Given Toure's two years of NFL service, he'll be subjected to waivers before getting to pick his next destination. If he goes unclaimed, there's a chance Matt LaFleur and co. consider a reunion, especially as a practice squad candidate given his knowledge of the system. But with his lackluster results so far as a Packer, it'd be no surprise if this the last that's seen of Toure in the green and gold.
